Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, takes part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2023.  

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation on the global oil market was, on the whole, "absolutely stable" as Russia maintains output cuts to support prices.

Putin told a televised government meeting that Russia had been cutting production and it was at the "required level."