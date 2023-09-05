FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members in Algiers

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday said they would extend voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, despite a rally in the oil market and analyst expectations of tight supply in the fourth quarter. Oil prices rose sharply following the news, with Brent rising above $90 a barrel for the first time since November, despite steady increases in Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports as the market believes the United States is not enforcing sanctions as stringently as in previous years.

"The Saudis previewed such an outcome last month with their longer, deeper statement but today's move still managed to catch many market participants by surprise. Once again proves that Prince Abdulaziz remains firmly in whatever-it-takes mode," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft, referring to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.