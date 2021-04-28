Privately held OPAL Fuels LLC and a unit of NextEra Energy are planning the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota, the companies said Wednesday, as U.S. consumers and governments demand more clean energy.
Landfill gas, like gas from animal waste, food waste and sewage treatment plants, is mostly methane, the second-biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. In its first 20 years in the atmosphere, methane has 80 times more heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide.
Privately held OPAL Fuels LLC and a unit of NextEra Energy are planning the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota, the companies said Wednesday, as U.S. consumers and governments demand more clean energy.
NORWALK, Conn. —Eight months following sharp criticism on Eversource Energy's response times after Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees crashing through power lines, the company is replacing its CEO with the man who has led its efforts to generate electricity from offshore wind farms.
The organization that oversees New England's power grid — essentially the same role as the one blamed for Texas's winter electricity woes — is being zapped by advocates for its executives' sky-high salaries and a lack of transparency.