 Privately held OPAL Fuels LLC and a unit of NextEra Energy are planning the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota, the companies said Wednesday, as U.S. consumers and governments demand more clean energy.

Landfill gas, like gas from animal waste, food waste and sewage treatment plants, is mostly methane, the second-biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. In its first 20 years in the atmosphere, methane has 80 times more heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Thursday, April 08, 2021