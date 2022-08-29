Shell CEO Ben van Beurden

European oil major Shell cautioned that Europe may have to brace for a string of winters with exorbitant power bills and electricity rationing as Russia squeezes gas supplies.

"It may well be that we have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions through efficiency savings, through rationing and as a very, very quick build out of alternatives," Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That this is going to be somehow easy or over, I think is a fantasy we should put aside -- we should confront the reality."