A statue of Erle Halliburton

A statue of Erle Halliburton, who founded his namesake oilfield services company more than a century ago in Duncan, sits in the middle of town, just in front of the town's high school football stadium.

 David Wethe/Bloomberg

In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why U.S. oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.

This particular Halliburton Co. crew is busy cannibalizing older frack pumps -- the powerful, truck-mounted engines that help to squeeze hydrocarbons out of shale rock -- to meet the high demand for gear in U.S. oilfields. It's hectic work, and currently extremely profitable.