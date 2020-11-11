Sprague Resources LP in Portsmouth will begin commercializing the next generation of advanced biofuel under a purchase agreement for the production and marketing of ethyl levulinate with Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. in Bangor, Maine.

“As customers increasingly seek to use more renewable liquid fuels, we are excited to expand our portfolio of offerings using our existing infrastructure,” Sprague President and CEO David Glendon said in a statement.

