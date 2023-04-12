Sununu: Legislature's $35 mil. energy aid with little interest a 'bad idea'
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters the Legislature’s ‘bad’ design led to very few applying to get part of a one-time, $35 million program for lower-income families to receive help paying their winter energy bills.

CONCORD — The state’s one-time $35 million energy assistance program was a “bad idea” that has spent less than 2% of its funding because it was too bureaucratic and made applicants go through a slow income-verification process, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

In response to some of the nation’s highest energy prices, lawmakers with bipartisan support used state budget surplus money last September to make an estimated 50,000 lower-income households eligible for aid to offset some of their bills.