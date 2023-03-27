Jim LaBrecque is a refrigeration technology expert from Bangor who's passionate about energy issues. He's a big advocate of importing hydroelectricity from Canada. Last January, he decided to find out who was funding the opposition to the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project in a 2020 lawsuit regarding the line's proposed route over a mile of state-owned timberland in western Maine.

The route issue was settled last year, when the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Central Maine Power had a valid lease over the public land. But some of the same parties are involved in a related legal challenge — now set to go to a jury trial on April 10 — so LaBrecque continued to pursue his inquiries.