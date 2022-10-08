When the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners - often known as OPEC Plus - announced a production cut of 2 million barrels of oil on Wednesday, the reaction in the United States was less than positive. In a statement, the White House called the decision "shortsighted" and vowed to look at alternatives for U.S. oil supply.

But the oil cut raised a question. Over the past few decades, various presidents have stressed the importance of U.S. "energy independence." (Former president Donald Trump famously claimed that under his term, the U.S. achieved energy independence, only to lose it under President Biden.) Since 2018, however, the United States has been the largest producer of oil and gas in the world and a net exporter - the country exports more than it imports. Why, then, do U.S. oil prices hinge on the actions of an international oil cartel?