For years, scientists have clamored for quiet, climate-friendly airplanes that rely on batteries instead of jet fuel. Now, they're closer to putting them into the skies.

A handful of airlines, including United, Mesa and Air Canada have started putting orders in for a battery-operated aircraft called the Heart Aerospace ES-30. The Swedish-made four-propeller, battery-powered plane seats up to 30 people and could fly short-haul routes such as Palm Springs to Los Angeles or Denver to Aspen without emitting any carbon. It's slated to be in the air by 2028.