More than two years after the Maine Department of Environmental Protection granted a conditional construction permit for the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line, the agency's citizen board met Wednesday to consider appeals filed by project opponents.

The meeting of the Board of Environmental Protection opened a two-day session that marked yet another challenge to a divisive plan to bring a major new source of energy from Canada into New England's electric grid. But the project has been on hold since November, when voters passed a statewide referendum aimed at killing it. Wednesday's meeting was the latest front in a battle that has raged since the NECEC line was first proposed in 2017.

Northern Pass model tower

A wooden effigy of a transmission tower burns as Northern Pass opponents marked the demise of the project in New Hampshire in this August 11, 2019 file photo.  The project would have carried electricity from hydro dams in Quebec to markets in Massachusetts and Connecticut, where hydro power is considered clean energy.