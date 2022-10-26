FILE PHOTO: Cabinet members and senior officials speak about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON -- The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday.

The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear power plants. The administration of President Joe Biden has banned imports of Russian petroleum over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but has not banned its uranium.