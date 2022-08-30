Emissions stacks at the Valero Energy Corp.

Emissions stacks at the Valero Energy Corp. oil refinery in Memphis, Tenn. on Feb. 16.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

HOUSTON  - U.S. wholesale gasoline prices fell to their lowest levels since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, suggesting motorists in the world's largest energy consumer will see lower pump prices in coming weeks.

U.S. gasoline futures fell as low as $2.5899 per gallon on Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 18, just before Moscow invaded Ukraine, setting off a series of sanctions from the United States and its allies that boosted prices across the energy markets to multi-year highs.