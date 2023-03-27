For over five years, developers of a proposed $1 billion electricity transmission line through western Maine have battled opponents in front of regulatory officials and judges. Now lawyers for both sides are preparing to argue before an audience experts say could be unprecedented for a major U.S. energy project — a jury.

A trial begins April 10 that could help decide the fate of New England Clean Energy Connect, the planned 145-mile line backed by Central Maine Power Co. A jury of nine Cumberland County residents is scheduled to hear testimony about land claims related to the transmission line corridor. The trial takes place at the state's Business and Consumer Court in Portland and closing arguments are set for April 19.