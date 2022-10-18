OIL RESERVES

Stacks of steel pipes used for drilling oil wells at a drilling site on the land that the University of Texas System overseas in Andrews, Texas, in June 2022.  

 Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

The Biden administration is moving toward a release of at least another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing further, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move would effectively represents the tail end of a program announced in the spring to release a total of 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. About 165 million barrels has been delivered or put under contract since the program was put into effect.