Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Accelerator program
Buy Now

From left, Manchester business owners Sarah Georges, owner of African Elite Boutique, Nicole Sublette of Nicole Sublette Counseling and Millicent Alhamis, owner of Licent attended a workshop Saturday on the Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Accelerator program, a joint effort of the Greater Manchester NAACP and the Community Loan Fund.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — When Himalayas General Store on Elm Street opened in 2012, it mostly served Bhutanese refugees.

Now Subash Shrestha, a Nepal native and Queen City resident, wants to spread the word about the store, so shoppers of ingredients for South Asian cuisine don’t automatically drive to Nashua.