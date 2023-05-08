MANCHESTER — When Himalayas General Store on Elm Street opened in 2012, it mostly served Bhutanese refugees.
Now Subash Shrestha, a Nepal native and Queen City resident, wants to spread the word about the store, so shoppers of ingredients for South Asian cuisine don’t automatically drive to Nashua.
The business, which Shrestha has owned since 2019, trades in South Asian foods and spices and religious and ethnic items.
Last week at the Community Loan Fund’s office on Amherst Street, Shrestha found a fountain of opportunity to help minority-owned businesses become established and thrive.
On Saturday, roughly 15 minority owner-operators in media production, event planning, mental health counseling services, fashion, beauty and restaurants came to network, to get connected with loan providers, free legal and accounting services and to find mentors, coaches and sympathetic ears.
They found a headquarters for help when they need it — one-stop shopping for understanding and action.
“There are so many things here that help minority people like us, but not many people know about it,” said Shrestha, 35. “Knowing there is help, not just with finances, but with technical issues and marketing, is really important.”
Such assistance has been absent or lagging for an expanding and diversified business community in New Hampshire, which remains underserved, little-known and under-resourced when it comes to securing bank loans.
“Entrepreneurs of color have been underserved for a long time, especially in access to capital,” said Carlos Rincon, director of the Community Driven Economic Empowerment program (C-DEE) at the Community Loan Fund. “This is just a baby step to get them to a point where they’re bankable.”
“Instead of a mentorship, we have an expert for the problem you have who will look at your business plan. There’s less red flags and red tape,” said Trisha Utley, client experience coordinator at the Center for Women and Enterprise, which helps women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.
“There’s so much as a new business owner that you can’t know,” Utley said. “If you want to make a couple hundred bucks a week to pay for childcare, we can help.”
Shrestha bought his store just before the pandemic. The previous owner, a friend, coached him for a month, then moved to be closer to Bhutanese communities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Shrestha’s background was in health care and debt collection. In India he had worked at a call center.
The grocery business was a brand new world. He was on his own.
“It was hard for me. COVID hit. Prices for items doubled.”
Shrestha scrambled to serve customers who were reluctant to go out. He offered curbside delivery and occasionally brought purchases to homes.
“Marketing would get us a larger reach,” he said. “Only people from our community know about us.”
Others drive by Himalayas General Store across from Market Basket on Elm Street, and say, “I used to drive to Nashua for this.”
A diversity of businesses
Sarah Georges, a Manchester native, owns African Elite Boutique on Maple Street. The store sells ready-to-wear African clothing and accessories, including handbags and braiding hair, plus African paintings and trinkets. She came to the Community Loan Fund office to locate help with bookkeeping and marketing.
“I’m trying to push my store into the 21st century,” Georges said. “I came to find out what I can learn and the help I can get.’
Nicole Sublette of Manchester, a mental health counselor, owns Nicole Sublette Counseling on Elm Street, which specializes in care for BIPOC, Black indigenous people of color, the LGBTQ community and youth, including people with marginalized identities. During COVID she had 700 requests for care. The potential case load continued to balloon post-pandemic. She recently hired three therapists.
“People are really looking for care and someone to talk to about the racial violence that’s going on, who can help them unpack that,” Sublette said. “People really want a therapist who looks like them and can relate to them.”
Her goal is to expand her practice to Vermont and Maine. To do that, she needs help with marketing and a bookkeeper, and perhaps business coaching. “We’re insurance-based, so it’s very complex,” she said.
Millicent Alhamis of Manchester owns Licent, a media production and entertainment company that offers full service photography, dance and art classes, and Afro-beat dancers to perform at weddings and other events. She also rents out community space for creative events and activities.
“I wanted to connect with other businesses and get the tools so we can develop our media production,” she said, including higher-speed hardware and software to increase efficiency. Alhamis also wants help with marketing and branding. “Any help is always best.”
A demonstrated need
The statistics on business ownership by minorities are eye-openers to gaps in opportunity and to potential barriers to their success. A Pew Research study in 2020 found that White Americans account for most business ownership in the U.S. (86%), bringing in 93% of all revenue among companies classified by race and ethnicity.
White families’ wealth and net worth is 10 times that of the average Black family, said James McKim, president of the Greater Manchester NAACP
“The ability to have that credit isn’t there generationally,” McKim said. “The NAACP and the CLF are about closing that generation gap.”
Without credit history and home ownership, it’s difficult to impossible to secure a business loan. If the C-DEE Accelerator program succeeds in Manchester, it may become a model for communities across the country.
“The Federal Reserve is interested in this program to see how this can be replicated,” McKim said.
The underlying concept is to equip communities to lift up themselves. It’s not just about one-time grants to buy equipment or a service, McKim said. The main value added is expert coaching and connections.
“Everyone needs help. I’m a small business owner, and I can’t do it by myself,” he said.
A pipeline for contacts, cash
As of Friday, the C-DEE Accelerator program had received 30 applications for one-time grants of up to $5,000 to help minority-owned businesses purchase computer hardware and software, bookkeeping services, marketing and website design and business consulting and other support for management and day-to-day operations.
“It shows the need there is in the community for these types of services,” Rincon said.
“Running a business can be lonely,” and business connections are indispensable, he sad. “You may have an idea in your head, but it helps to have someone to bounce ideas off.”
“Don’t underestimate the value that our partners bring. Coaching and consulting can get you there. It’s the key piece to get you to sustainability,” McKim said. “We will figure out how to get you what you need.”
With New Hampshire’s demographics changing and more people of color moving into the state, it’s important to break down barriers to independent, financial success, experts say.
“We need to help these businesses grow and bring on more staff, which also helps economic development of a community,” McKim said. “People have jobs. And jobs have a multiplier effect.”
The application deadline through the C-DEE Accelerator is Friday. The Community and Business Advisory Council, made up of community leaders and small business owners, will decide which businesses get monetary awards, but all applicants will receive access to coaching and expert advice.
Entrepreneurs of color who would like to apply or learn more about the program should email CDEE@community loan fund.org.