BETHLEHEM – Although the Sinclair House hotel was destroyed by fire nearly 44 years ago, its ashes, or more properly, the cleanup of those ashes, may bring new life to a centrally located property and increased vitality to the larger community.
Both scenarios are the sincere hope and wish of BRI Development, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., a 501(c)3 corporation that last November purchased the 4.8-acre lot on which the Sinclair House stood and which on Monday was named the recipient of a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant by the Environmental Protection Agency.
While what might ultimately be done with the Sinclair House property remains undetermined, and will include public input, the remediation of lead and other contaminants is a necessary first step to anything happening there, said Paul Greenlaw, president of Bethlehem Reimagined, on Wednesday.
A Bethlehem native, Greenlaw, 61, was a high school senior when the Sinclair House burned down and many locals, he among them, were there to witness the demise of the 300-guest hotel.
About two years ago, Bethlehem Reimagined was founded and began negotiating the purchase of the property, which is located at the junction of U.S. Route 302, also known as Main Street, and of New Hampshire Route 142, also known as Agassiz Street.
According to the article “Sinclair House” by Linda Herrman on the WhiteMountainHistory.org website, the Sinclair House was one of the largest grand hotels in Bethlehem at a time, said Greenlaw, when there were more than 30 such facilities.
John H. Sinclair built the Sinclair House in 1857 and ran it until he sold it in 1870, said Herrman. Under several subsequent owners, the hotel grew significantly and was known, she said, for hosting guests from Boston, New York City and Montreal.
“A victim of rising costs and declining business,” wrote Herrman, what was then renamed as The Sinclair Hotel closed after the 1974 season. The hotel and its contents were sold at auction in 1976.
“We’re excited to get it (the hotel property) cleaned up,” said Greenlaw. He said the Brownfields’ grant money won’t be available until this fall, and that before then, BRI and Bethlehem Reimagined need to prepare a request for proposals for contracting services and also do a community survey of potential uses.
He said the chosen use will be one “that the largest majority of residents will be proud of” and that, ideally, site work would begin sometime in 2023.
Bethlehem Reimagined, according to its mission statement, advises and brings resources to existing businesses “so they can expand and grow, creating new jobs and tax revenue along the way.”
The EPA, in a prepared statement said the Bethlehem Brownfields grant was part of a $4 million investment in New Hampshire that was “made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to revitalize communities across the country by cleaning up contaminated and blighted sites and redeveloping them for productive uses.”
The grant money, said the EPA, “will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities around the state in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties and are part of a historic national EPA investment in Brownfields remediation.”