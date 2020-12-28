Sig Sauer Academy is moving ahead with plans to build a $13.5 million Experience Center at its Epping facility that’s expected to bring more tax revenue to the town and the hiring of 16 additional employees.
The company recently received conditional approval from the Epping Planning Board for the new two-story building at the firearms training complex at 233 Exeter Road.
Sig Sauer Academy is moving ahead with plans to build a $13.5 million Experience Center at its Epping facility that’s expected to bring more tax revenue to the town and the hiring of 16 additional employees.
In the days after a man on their flight stopped breathing, fellow passengers wondered if he was infected with coronavirus - and whether they might be at risk. The airline said it didn't know, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wouldn't say publicly.