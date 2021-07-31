A Little Debbie distribution warehouse has been approved in Epping as part of a plan to consolidate several storage facilities for the sweet snacks in New Hampshire.
The plan by Zoeller Properties calls for the construction of a 5,000-square-foot building on Shirking Road at the corner of Martin Road.
The Epping Planning Board granted conditional approval at a meeting on July 22 after a debate about hours of operation, potential noise from trucks, and impacts to nearby residents of Epping and Fremont who have long complained about commercial truck traffic from businesses on Shirking Road.
Distributor Fred Zoeller described the project as a “small operation” with only a handful of employees and far less traffic than what’s generated by the oil, propane, paving and other companies that operate along the road.
“I just see very low impact in that area compared to my neighbors,” he said.
Zoeller said he currently operates out of storage units in Greenland, Merrimack, Salem and Rochester, but the new Epping building will allow him to consolidate into one warehouse to distribute Little Debbie products.
According to Zoeller, the operation would involve a tractor trailer delivery from Virginia one day a week. He said he has seven box trucks and three vans that would stop by to pick up their products for distribution only once or twice a week.
The tractor trailer delivery usually occurs around 7:30 a.m., he said, but added that on a rare occasion it could happen earlier or later if the driver runs into an unexpected problem on the road.
Zoeller said the box truck and van drivers usually begin their work at about 5 a.m. and by 8 a.m. the place is quiet as they’ve all picked up their snacks and headed out to make deliveries.
The hours of operation were a concern for some planning board members as they try to accommodate the needs of businesses while trying to keep neighbors from being awakened by truck traffic late at night or early in the morning.
Longtime planning board member Susan McGeough voiced strong concerns about the noise impacts. She reminded Zoeller and the board that the area, which is zoned for commercial and industrial use, was originally a residential zone, and there are property owners on either side who have invested in their homes.
Richard Boyd, who lives on the Fremont side of Shirking Road, complained that Epping continues to allow more truck traffic that is ruining the quality of life for residents.
He said he wakes up at 4 a.m. to the sound of oil trucks rattling his house and has cracks in his Sheetrock from truck traffic.
“What we don’t want to do is take any more delivery trucks on,” he said, adding, “If you want to keep those trucks in Epping, that’s fine. Fremont does not want any more of that.”
The board ultimately agreed to set hours of operation at 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fremont Select Board also sent a letter to Epping officials with concerns about several issues, including additional traffic in residential neighborhoods.
Fremont Selectman Roger Barham told the board that the town has created a problem by establishing a commercial zone sandwiched between two residential areas. It’s a problem Epping planners acknowledged.
Epping and Fremont town officials have been at odds over how to resolve a dispute about the Shirking Road truck traffic and the road damage it’s caused.
Fremont selectmen passed an ordinance last year that prohibits vehicles with a gross weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds from using the Fremont section of Shirking Road and nearby Rogers Road.
The ordinance was adopted after Fremont officials became frustrated by the large commercial trucks from businesses on Shirking Road in Epping damaging Fremont’s section of the road as they made their way to nearby Route 101.
Shirking Road has businesses with heavy trucks on the Epping side, but there are none on Fremont’s end. The trucks travel a short distance on the Fremont side and turn onto Rogers Road in Fremont and then Beede Road in Epping to access Route 101. The weight limit has forced the trucks to use other residential streets in Epping to get to Route 101.