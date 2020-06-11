Old Navy’s plan to bring a new store to Epping may be up in the air, although representatives from the clothing retailer are expected to meet with the planning board Thursday night.
The company announced earlier this year that it was planning to open a store in the Brickyard Square shopping center on Route 125, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit and forced many retailers to begin planning for an uncertain future.
Old Navy, which is owned by Gap Inc., is seeking a sign waiver from the planning board, and project representatives are scheduled to appear at Thursday’s virtual board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Epping Town Planner Brittany Howard said Tuesday that Old Navy was still moving forward with its plan and would meet Thursday to discuss a waiver for a proposed sign that’s larger than what the town allows..
However, Old Navy spokesman Justine Jordan would not confirm that the plan was still a go. “With the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward for the company, but have nothing to share at this time,” she said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
Old Navy has been planning to take over 13,653 square feet of retail space formerly occupied by the Dress Barn and Famous Footwear.
Waterstone Properties of Needham, Mass., which owns the plaza, has been planning for Old Navy’s arrival to fill a void in clothing retail after the closure of the Dress Barn. It would also provide an option for men’s clothing.
The store was originally expected to open later this fall.
Jennifer Fairfield, Waterstone’s director of marketing, deferred to Old Navy representatives for comment on the status of its plans.
Gap Inc. temporarily closed its Old Navy stores and others, including Banana Republic, in March as states began shutting down due to the pandemic.
Many of the stores have since reopened. The company announced last year that it was closing 230 Gap stores over the next two years.