EPPING -- Bobby Webber put the brakes on Star Speedway’s racing season when the governor closed all non-essential businesses in March, but now he’s getting frustrated as he fights to get a green light for limited practices to begin.
Webber, who owns the track, has been unable to get the go-ahead for his proposal to allow three cars to practice at a time with no spectators.
Selectmen refused to grant permission this week without clear guidance from the state on reopening racetracks.
“We need to generate some revenue. We have zero income coming in, yet the bills keep coming. When you see 40 years of your family business going down the tubes in front of you it’s not a good feeling,” Webber said Wednesday as the track on Route 27 remained silent.
Under his proposal, each of the three cars would be allowed to have one driver and no more than four crew members during practices, which are rented track time. That would mean a total of 15 people in the 10-acre outdoor pit area in addition to Webber and another employee, he said.
The three crews would be spaced about 300 feet apart, Webber said, adding that it would allow for more social distancing than customers would find at a supermarket or other big box store.
Two practice sessions would be held on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Webber isn’t arguing that a racetrack is an essential business because, he said, it is not. Neither are golf courses and hair salons, he said, yet they’ll be reopening on May 11 with restrictions.
“We’re not asking for handouts. We just want to be treated fairly,” Webber said.
While selectmen appeared supportive of Webber’s proposed practice plan, they were reluctant to give permission. At a meeting Monday, the board agreed that Webber should reach out to the Attorney General’s office to get some direction and report back to the town.
Webber and Town Administrator Gregory Dodge both spoke with the AG’s office, but were told that while Webber's plan was reasonable, he should contact the governor’s economic re-opening task force.
Webber said he has contacted the task force, but so far hasn’t received a response.
“We all agree that his proposal is very sound and safe and makes sense, but as far as we’re concerned, until we get some clear and concise guidance from the state it’s no for now,” Dodge said.
Star Speedway usually opens in early April for practices followed by races.
“We have 22 days a year to make a living and practices supplement that,” Webber said, adding that at this point he believes it will likely be July before he can host a racing event.
Not alone
Other tracks have also been forced to postpone their openings.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock announced the indefinite postponement of its racing season. But on its website, a message states that while full racing events and open practices were on a hiatus, the track has received permission to rent the track for single-car private practice sessions.
The track’s statement didn’t say who gave that permission.
Woodstock Health Officer Ryan Oleson, who is also the town’s police chief, said the track’s owner contacted him last week to discuss whether or not it could open. Oleson said he wanted to see some guidelines first and that he did not give permission for any practices to begin.
Cris Michaud, the track’s managing partner, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.