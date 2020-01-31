NORTHFIELD — Frazier Healthcare Partners has acquired EPTAM Precision Solutions and appointed Frazier operating partner Mark Kemp as CEO. The terms of the deal, which closed in December, were not disclosed.
EPTAM has been manufacturing parts for the medical, aerospace, defense, oil and gas and semiconductor industries since 1981, mostly as EPTAM Plastics Ltd. The company rebranded as EPTAM Precision in January 2019 when it acquired the bulk of the assets of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Relius Medical LLC, which specializes in machined metal components for implants and external fixation clamps. EPTAM has particular expertise with plastic, metal and injection molded components, according to a news release.
Dick Dearborn launched EPTAM with two employees in a Gilford garage. The company initially focused on precision CNC plastic machining, turning plastic, plastic milling and touting, sawing, laser marking, drilling and custom machining services. It now employs more than 100 people in New Hampshire and operates out of nearly 60,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities in the Riverside Business Park.
Upon the founder’s retirement in 2014, the management team in partnership with New Heritage Capital, an affiliate of the Heritage of Boston private equity firm, acquired the equity interests of Dearborn and his family.
Frazier invests in lower middle-market health care companies with $5 million to $50 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Investments take the form of buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carveouts, according to its website. It has offices in Seattle and Menlo Park, Calif.
Most recently, Kemp was president and CEO of Tecomet, which serves the medical device market. Prior to that, he headed Flextronics Medical, a business division of Flextronics that serves the medical device, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals industries.
EPTAM has more than 370 employees with additional operations in Colorado and New Jersey.
The sale did not include the New Hampshire real estate, according to town tax records. The property at 2 Riverside Business Park, which includes a 51,748-square-foot building and 9.059 acres of land, last sold in August 2017 for $4,279,000. The property is currently assessed for tax purposes at $3,238,300.
Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Frazier in support of the transaction. EPTAM was advised by William Blair and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP.