European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels earlier this month.

 YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

BRUSSELS — The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow “until Ukraine is liberated” as it adopted a 10th package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever — depleting Russia’s war arsenal and biting deep into its economy,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding the bloc was turning up the pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.