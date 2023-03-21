FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle charge station by ChargePoint, Inc. is seen outside New York City Hall in Manhattan, New York

An electric vehicle charge station by ChargePoint, Inc. is seen outside New York City Hall in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 ANDREW KELLY

SAN FRANCISCO -- Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with "Made in America" terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry.

Long-awaited rules laid out by the White House last month are part of President Joe Biden's effort to build an electric-friendly highway system by 2030, tackling climate change and creating local jobs.