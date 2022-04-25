An electric vehicle company received approval to open a service center and showroom off South River Road in Bedford.
The planning board last week unanimously approved the 41,486-square-foot building to be built on vacant land at South River Road and the southern end of Technology Drive. The name of the manufacturer has not been announced, but materials submitted to the planning board point to Tesla, including a rendering showing a similar look to its other showrooms across the country.
This would be Tesla’s first service center and showroom in New Hampshire. The company has four in Massachusetts, with the closest being in Watertown and Peabody, according to its website.
Most of the cars are ordered online and delivered to the center, according to the project application.
The dealership is scheduled to open by the end of next year, according to developer Elias Patoucheas of South River Road Ventures LLC. He told the board he signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company.
The vote came on April 18 after the board tabled the final site plan review in March after the board asked the applicant to explore options to provide public electric vehicle charging stations rather than just cars there for service. The plans also required a waiver to open in the town’s performance zone.
The company will allow the use of the six charging stations for those who own the manufacturer’s vehicles. The electric charging stations will also be placed on the manufacturer’s location network, according to a memo to the board.
The building would be used mostly for maintenance, parts and car prep, according to Jeff Kevan, a consultant with TFMoran Inc.
The plans include a 5,000-square-foot showroom, with two “superchargers” and four wall chargers.
“They will be open to owners of this manufacturer’s vehicles and for this facility,” Kevan said.
Last month, planning board member Charlie Fairman said “at least a dozen” chargers should be installed for public use at the service center. He said the Land Rover and Jaguar dealerships in town have chargers open to the public
“I’m disappointed you didn’t go fully public,” he said at the meeting.
He said more chargers might need to be added in the future.
“We have a lot of these electric vehicles in Bedford,” Fairman said.
The hours of the dealership have not been announced, but the chargers will only be available during business hours.