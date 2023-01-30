Inflation-adjusted

Inflation-adjusted disposable incomes remain below their levels at the start of the pandemic in 2020. 

The share of Americans who say they live paycheck-to-paycheck climbed last year, and most of the new arrivals in that category were among the country's higher earners, a new study shows.

Some 64% of U.S. consumers - equivalent to 166 million people - were living paycheck-to-paycheck at the end of 2022, according to the survey by industry publication Pymnts.com and LendingClub.