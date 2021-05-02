Women are saying yes to the dress. The garment has become one emblem of the post-lockdown consumer, as economies slowly reopen in places like the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
And dressier clothing is just the start of what may be a “great rotation” in consumer spending. At the end of last year, we argued that a vaccine-driven economic recovery would shift what people buy — they’d order less leisure wear and buy fewer cushions, but put more money toward champagne, suits and experiences. In categories like fashion and cosmetics, this shift is indeed happening; however, other areas like dining, travel and big events have yet to really get going.
Fabrizia Spirits in Salem is releasing a new line of ready-to-drink canned beverages called Fabrizia Vodka Soda, diversifying the company’s existing canned cocktail lineup for a more health-conscious consumer base and breaking into a growing segment of the market.