Exec Council approves sale of former Laconia State School property
The Executive Council voted, 3-2, in December to approve the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a development team that plans to build housing and a convention center/hotel complex on the site. This is an architectural rendering of the completed project.

A Manchester property that was foreclosed on and put up for auction this week was owned by the public face of a proposed $500 million development at the former Laconia State School.

Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas said he’s more worried about how the development team in the Laconia effort plans to finance that project — which includes hundreds of housing units, a convention center and hotel — in what could take a decade to complete.