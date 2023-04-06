The Executive Council voted, 3-2, in December to approve the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a development team that plans to build housing and a convention center/hotel complex on the site. This is an architectural rendering of the completed project.
The former Blessed Sacrament School at 4 Elm St. in Manchester, seen Thursday, went to auction this week.
A Manchester property that was foreclosed on and put up for auction this week was owned by the public face of a proposed $500 million development at the former Laconia State School.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas said he’s more worried about how the development team in the Laconia effort plans to finance that project — which includes hundreds of housing units, a convention center and hotel — in what could take a decade to complete.
“I guess my concerns are from where we were back in December to where we are now, the financing by banks is a lot tighter,” Gatsas said in an interview Thursday.
“It’s not easier to get a project done. It’s harder,” said Gatsas, who voted against the deal to sell the state-owned land. “I guess somebody’s got to step up and say here’s what we plan on doing.”
The project is back in the news after Robynne Alexander, the project’s public face, had property she owned at a former school at 4 Elm St. in Manchester foreclosed upon. It went to auction this week, confirmed auctioneer Jim St. Jean.
Alexander bought the Manchester property months before the start of the pandemic, which put it on hold. Construction costs “remained prohibitive” and the labor market was “extremely tight,” preventing the project from moving forward, said spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne. Alexander had new financing in place, but the lender decided to foreclose, he said.
The official overseeing the state selling the Laconia land to Alexander’s team for $21.5 million is not worried.
“It’s unrelated and not something we are concerned about,” state Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said in an email.
“Different project, different team, different money,” he said. “We’re focused on Laconia and a good outcome for the city and state. We’re very happy with how that’s going.”
The development team extended the time to do its due diligence until June 23.
“It’s a quite complicated property and involved project. It will take time and the most diligent of due diligence,” Arlinghaus said. “There’s quite a strong team involved, so that’s all good.”
The project’s financing isn’t a focus for the state, he said.
“Who might be financing is a question for them. We are merely the seller,” Arlinghaus said.
“As for the team, all the people we’ve dealt with have been top-notch. The state doesn’t do development, so I don’t know what I don’t know, but I’m quite optimistic about the project and the sale. I would say my optimism is growing, not shrinking,” Arlinghaus said.
Tranchemontagne was asked who was lined up to finance the project.
“We remain confident that financing will be obtained based on the mixed uses in our project,” he said by email.
“We are open to phasing program elements if necessary,” Tranchemontagne said. “We are looking at several different sources of funding at this time.”
As of December, plans included 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, 108 condominiums, 350 townhouses and 500 apartments, including 120 designated as workforce housing.
Tranchemontagne said “the scale of the project in Laconia remains generally the same,” though some housing unit counts may get adjusted.
“We have been studying the property, which includes many buildings in various states of disrepair to more accurately assess what remediation costs could be,” he said.
“In addition, we have been actively communicating with the city of Laconia on a number of items, including infrastructure such as water and sewer,” he said. “Our talks have been very productive, but there are third parties involved which can add a little bit of time as we work through details.”
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer didn’t return a phone call.
The development team also is reviewing the market for planning the development.
“In other words, will the market support the number of housing units we initially proposed, the number of senior living units originally contemplated and the number of guest rooms at the resort,” Tranchemontagne said. “All of these questions must be researched and answered as we pursue financing.”