An Exeter medical technology company is ramping up production of a device to treat respiratory distress experienced by patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in a move that could create up to 350 new manufacturing jobs.
Vapotherm Inc. has announced plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities to dramatically increase production of its Precision Flow Hi-VNI system in response to the pandemic.
The company, which has 300 employees and has been based in Exeter since 2012, expects a spike in demand for its system, especially if a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits.
The Precision Flow Hi-VNI is an advanced form of a high-flow nasal cannula device, which pumps a high volume of heated, humidified oxygen into a patient’s nostrils to provide respiratory support.
“As hospitals and governments across the United States and around the world prepare for potential future waves of COVID-19 patients and subsequent pandemics involving respiratory disease, we are expanding our manufacturing capabilities to be in a position to meet the needs of hospitals and patients for our therapy,” said Joe Army, Vapotherm’s chief executive officer. “The expansion also provides us with optionality and flexibility when thinking about our ability to bring new products to market faster.”
Many in the medical community support the system as a first line therapy for treating COVID-19 patients over early intubation and mechanical ventilation, the company says.
“By using high velocity, our system acts as not just an oxygenator, but as a ventilatory support device because it is able to both pump oxygen into the patient, as well as flush out expired CO2 in the patient’s airways during the short period between the end of one breath and the beginning of the next,” said Dr. Michael McQueen, the company’s vice president of medical affairs.
“This ensures the patient doesn’t use the expired CO2 in their next breath, which would cause further respiratory distress.”
According to McQueen, the device is also more comfortable for patients than the standard of care for treating hypercapnic respiratory distress, NiPPV, which requires strapping a tight-fitting mask to a patient’s face and positive pressure.
He said the high-flow nasal cannula systems allow patients to remain alert so they can speak with physicians and loved ones. It could also be safer for health care providers as patients on the devices require less direct contact, he said.
“Based on data gathered in certain COVID-19 hotspots including New York, the U.K., China, and Italy, serious concerns have arisen regarding the high mortality rate for patients placed on mechanical ventilators, which require intubation and sedation. By offering a less invasive form of ventilatory support for those that do not require immediate intubation, our system can be hugely helpful to COVID-19 patients, helping them breathe while avoiding intubation,” he said.
He added that intubation has serious risks for the patient, including potential for a secondary infection, lung injury and mental health effects.
McQueen said intubation is also the single highest risk procedure for transmitting COVID to the person performing the procedure.
While the systems are manufactured by a number of companies, he said Vapotherm’s is the only product identified by the Food and Drug Administration on its list of devices used to provide ventilation and ventilatory support to patients during the pandemic.