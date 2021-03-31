Exeter Hospital groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 25 for Exeter Hospital's planned expansion and renovation of its Center for Cancer Care. From left, Pearla Phillips, chair of the United in Wellness Leadership Advisory Board; Dr. Panos Fidias, medical director for medical oncology at the Center for Cancer Care; Kevin Callahan, president and CEO of Exeter Health Resources; Donna McKinney, vice president of Acute Care/Cancer Services and Chief Nurse Executive at Exeter Hospital; and Davis Farmer, chair of the "Together We Can" capital campaign.

 Provided by Exeter Hospital

Exeter Hospital has begun work on a renovation and expansion of its Center for Cancer Care.

The project includes a 7,000-square-foot addition that will connect its radiation oncology and medical oncology services, which are now separated.

