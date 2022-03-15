The parent company of Exeter Hospital has signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Massachusetts-based Beth Israel Lahey Health group, marking Exeter's second run at affiliation with a larger hospital group in three years.
Under the proposal, Exeter Hospital, the Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, and Core Physicians would all become part of the Cambridge, Mass.- based Beth Israel Lahey Health group. The Beth Israel Lahey Health group includes several hospitals in the greater Boston area and on the north shore of Massachusetts.
“The ability to become part of BILH’s integrated healthcare delivery system provides Exeter access to those essential resources that will underpin the delivery of healthcare in the future,” Kevin Callahan, president and CEO of Exeter Health Resources, Inc., said in a statement Tuesday.
Federal regulators and officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire would have to approve the deal before Exeter can formally combine with the Beth Israel group. Those reviews -- undertaken in an effort to make sure health care mergers are not anti-competitive and won't raise prices -- blocked a deal for Exeter a few years ago.
In 2018, Exeter explored affiliation with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in a deal that would have brought Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover under the same umbrella -- but the state Attorney General's Office blocked the deal in 2019 over concerns it would decrease competition for hospital care on the Seacoast, and could lead to higher prices for patients.
"The nation has experienced considerable consolidation in health care over the past two decades, and New Hampshire is no exception," read the 2019 report from the state Attorney General's office on that rejected proposal.
New Hampshire has only four other independent hospitals: Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, Valley Hospital in Claremont and Littleton Regional Hospital.
Ten companies control the remaining 22 hospitals and medical centers. Two of the largest groups -- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and GraniteOne, the parent company of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester -- have embarked on a plan to combine.