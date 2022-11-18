Housing

Homes in an Atlanta subdivision on Nov. 13, 2022. 

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for a record ninth straight month in October as a steep climb in mortgage rates continues to pummel the housing market.

Contract closings decreased 5.9% to an annualized pace of 4.43 million last month, the slowest since May 2020, according to data from the National Association of Realtors on Friday. Sales declined in all four regions, and nationwide, the pace of purchases was in line with the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Bloomberg's Chris Middleton and Augusta Saraiva contributed to this report.