Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased unexpectedly in December, capping the best year for the housing market since 2006 as historically low mortgage rates helped power demand.
Contract closings rose 0.7% from the prior month to an annualized 6.76 million rate, according to National Association of Realtors data released Friday. The figure topped all but one estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey that had a median of 6.56 million.
MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack is the latest Bay State leader to be plucked to serve in President Biden's administration, where she'll take over as deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration next week.
Walmart plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines in at least seven additional states in the coming days, significantly expanding the availability of shots as the U.S. grapples with a slower-than-expected rollout.