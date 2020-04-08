A medical manufacturing company is in the process of expanding its Bedford facility, and received permission this week from town planners to upgrade its project.
Lyophilization Services of New England, which has its campus on Commerce Drive and Harvey Drive in Bedford, recently broke ground on a large addition to its facility at 7 Commerce Drive.
Initially, the local planning board approved an 18,881-square-foot addition to the property. However, the company sought a site plan amendment to nearly double the size of the addition to 32,341 square feet. This is the third phase of a significant expansion and renovation project at the LSNE campus.
“The amended phase three includes one floor of manufacturing and a second-floor office,” said Robert Duval, an engineer with TFMoran.
About 75 percent of the office space will be used for employees associated with manufacturing operations, while the other 25 percent will be used by office staff, Duval said.
The expanded wing of the facility will house a new manufacturing line for LSNE, as well as the offices and packaging space, according to the plans on file, adding the expansion will increase LSNE’s commercial drug product manufacturing capacity.
“With the backing of the Permira Funds, LSNE continues to invest in increasing our capabilities and capacity with new state-of-the-art facilities and equipment,” Damon Abernathy, vice-president of operations at LSNE, said in a statement.
The new facility will help meet customer demand and industry advancements in aseptic processing, with production beginning in the second half of 2021, according to a news release.
The project will bring new jobs into New Hampshire, as well as new opportunities for existing workers with a new, high-speed fill-line and large scale freeze-dryer, according to the company’s website,
Mark Connors, assistant planning director in Bedford, said that although the new building is larger than originally designed, it will be utilized for manufacturing purposes and staffed by four rotating shifts, meaning traffic impacts will be minimal.
This is the third phase of expansion at LSNE in Bedford since 1999 when the first phase was constructed, followed by the second phase of construction in 2002, Connors said.
LSNE has been providing contract lyophilization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries since 1997, according to the release; the privately held company has six manufacturing facilities — four in New Hampshire and one each in Wisconsin and Spain.