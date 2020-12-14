Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp., under increasing pressure from investors and climate change campaigners, said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years.
Last Thursday, the Church Commissioners for England joined growing investor campaigns to demand changes at Exxon and backed calls for a board refresh and development of a strategy for the largest U.S. oil company’s transition to cleaner fuels.
MANCHESTER — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, whose fried chicken sandwich sparked long lines and a craze across the country last year, will be the latest national brand to open in the Queen City over the past several months.
The Department of Justice will require Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Health Plan Holdings to divest Tufts Health Freedom Plan Inc. in order to proceed with a merger, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.