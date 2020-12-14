FILE PHOTO: An Exxon gas station is seen in Houston

An Exxon gas station is seen in Houston, on April 30, 2019.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp., under increasing pressure from investors and climate change campaigners, said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years.

Last Thursday, the Church Commissioners for England joined growing investor campaigns to demand changes at Exxon and backed calls for a board refresh and development of a strategy for the largest U.S. oil company’s transition to cleaner fuels.

