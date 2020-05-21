Hand sanitizer added to spirits maker’s offerings.
Fabrizia Spirits in Salem has released a new product, a canned cocktail made with Fabrizia Limoncello, vodka, cranberry and raspberry juices.
Italian Breeze is available in four-packs and six-packs in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey. The company is also coming out with a 12-pack variety pack that includes the new beverage alongside previously released canned products Italian Margarita and Italian Style Lemonade.
Co-owner Phil Mastroianni said his brother and partner Nick stumbled upon the recipe by adding cranberry and raspberry juice to their Italian Lemonade.
“The introduction of canned, ready-to-drink cocktails has been a major business driver for Fabrizia Spirits, as the company experienced 30-percent, year-over-year sales growth in 2019 and is aiming to replicate that success in 2020 with Fabrizia Italian Breeze further expanding its market share,” Mastroianni said in a press release.
Last year, the company quadrupled its space when it moved to a different part of the building at 2 Industrial Way, and invested in new production equipment.
Mastroianni previously told the Union Leader the company’s sales grew to $1.8 million in 2018 from $1.2 million in 2017. He said about $390,000 of that increase was due to Italian Margarita sales.
Last spring, the company released Italian Lemonade, which helped meet a 30-percent growth goal for 2019. Canned cocktails sales doubled last year from 16,500 cases to 34,500 cases.
Mastroianni hopes canned cocktail sales will reach 50,000 cases in 2020, including 16,000 Italian Breeze cases.
“I think that the Italian Breeze is definitely gonna help with that,” he said.
He said Italian Breeze cocktail rounds out their product offering because it prominently features cranberry and raspberry rather than lemon.
“Which makes it very different from all of our other products,” Mastroianni said.
So far, he said it’s being very well received.
When asked why they decided to launch a new beverage product now, Mastroianni said they had been planning on a new canned cocktail launch for about a year, and purchased 250,000 printed cans in December.
Meanwhile, Mastroianni said Fabrizia is planning on making its sanitizer, which it started producing in March, a permanent addition to its product line.
He said for the first month after restaurants closed and national distributors stopped taking beverage orders from them, they didn’t make any of their normal beverage products. Instead, they pivoted to start making sanitizer, which is made with Fabrizia’s lemon-scented flair.
They donated thousands of gallons of sanitizer at first and started selling it to stores. They now sell most of their product to about 70 7-Eleven stores throughout New England.
“We’re having fun, so we figured why not keep it going,” Mastroianni said.
The company’s beverage production is now back to 100 percent, he said, and his brother Nick built a new, permanent production line for sanitizer.
The March 18 guidance from the federal regulators allowing distillers to make sanitizer lasts until the end of the calendar year, but Mastroianni said he hired an FDA consultant and is planning on applying for permanent FDA approval.
Fabrizia Spirits was founded in 2008. It uses fresh, imported Sicilian lemons to make its flagship limoncello and other products.