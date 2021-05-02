Fabrizia Spirits in Salem is launching a new line of hard seltzers called Fabrizia Vodka Soda, which will be available in New Hampshire, with three flavors, later in May. In March, they also released freeze pop version of their canned cocktails, which are sold in seven states outside of New Hampshire. (Provided by Fabrizia Spirits)
Phil Mastroinanni, pictured, and his brother Nick, the owners of Fabrizia Spirits, have started Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company to diversify their revenue. The company recently launched a line of canned vodka sodas.
Fabrizia Spirits in Salem is releasing a new line of ready-to-drink canned beverages called Fabrizia Vodka Soda, diversifying the company’s existing canned cocktail lineup for a more health-conscious consumer base and breaking into a growing segment of the market.
The Vodka Sodas, which are expected to be available in independent stores and grocery chains in New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut and Georgia in May, are already being distributed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.
