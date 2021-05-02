Fabrizia Spirits in Salem is releasing a new line of ready-to-drink canned beverages called Fabrizia Vodka Soda, diversifying the company’s existing canned cocktail lineup for a more health-conscious consumer base and breaking into a growing segment of the market.

The Vodka Sodas, which are expected to be available in independent stores and grocery chains in New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut and Georgia in May, are already being distributed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

Sunday, May 02, 2021