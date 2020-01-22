PORTSMOUTH – Facebook is partnering with SCORE to help veterans build their businesses.
During a Military and Veterans Hub event in Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon, Nkechi “Payton” Iheme, who works in public policy for Facebook, said digital training classes are already accessible online.
Iheme said that by using the hub, veterans can learn the same marketing techniques Fortune 500 companies use to enhance their business’s web presence. In today’s world, that is crucial for success, she said.
“Going viral is really important,” Iheme said. She said learning about Facebook and Instagram will help local veterans grow and maintain their businesses.
SCORE is a nonprofit group that provides free expertise to new business owners. There are six chapters in New Hampshire.
“We chose SCORE because of their reputation of partnership and their ability to connect on the local level,” Iheme said.
The event was held at On Target Fitness on Cutts Street. Owner Alec Liberman served as a captain in the Marines and was deployed to Afghanistan two times.
Liberman said that most of his business comes from personal referrals, but the rest is through Facebook.
Also there was Tom Tarr, of Manchester, who served in the Army from 2007 to 2011. He is trying to get Sunshine Donuts off the ground.
Iheme, who enlisted in the Army at 17 years old and worked as a special operations officer for about 15 years, said she could already see in her mind the Facebook Live for Liberman’s gym and Instagram photos of Tarr’s specially crafted donuts.
U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., was at the event. He said there are more than 16,000 businesses in New Hampshire owned by veterans.
“As service members leave active duty, we’ve got to make sure they know about the opportunities that are out there, that they know about organizations like SCORE, and I think we’ve taken some steps forward lately on that, but there’s more to do,” Pappas said afterwards.
According to information provided by Iheme and her team, an estimated 200,000 service members return to civilian life each year.
Information they pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that there are 2.52 million veteran majority-owned businesses in the country.