Fidelity Investments plans to hire 900 new employees around New Hampshire as part of a nationwide expansion.
“It is certainly significant for the company. It is significant for the state,” Joe Murray, vice president of government relations and public affairs at Fidelity Investments, said on Wednesday.
Fidelity intends to hire 9,000 people throughout the country to deal with an increase in customers and more demand for services. About 900 of those jobs will be based in New Hampshire.
“We are hopeful we can fill all of these jobs by the end of the year,” Murray said.
The announcement comes exactly one year after the company announced a separate initiative to increase its workforce by 4,000 associates nationwide, with 500 of those jobs earmarked for its Merrimack campus.
“We have hired hundreds already this year,” said Murray, emphasizing the need for more customer service representatives, technology associates and business support personnel.
Fidelity’s most recent employee headcount in New Hampshire was about 5,800 workers.
The vast majority of Fidelity workers in New Hampshire are working remotely, and there are no plans to expand the Merrimack campus. According to a news release, the new jobs would combine in-person and remote working, with associates working flexibly based on personal and professional needs.
“We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work. Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both,” Bill Ackerman, head of human resources at Fidelity, said in a statement.
Murray said the company’s voluntary reentry programs for in-person work have strict safety protocols.
Fidelity is headquartered in Boston and serves its customers through several regional offices, including its large campus in Merrimack, as well as numerous investor centers throughout the nation.
Murray said Fidelity has had a strong presence in the Granite State since the mid-1990s and has consistently been a major employer for the state.
The company is looking to fill dozens of technology roles in New Hampshire, according to Murray, who said Merrimack is known as a technology hub for the company.
Those positions include software roles, full-stack engineers, data engineers and others with expertise in mobile and IOS engineering and architecture. Many customer service positions are also offered, with a portion of them requiring licensing, he said.
“For a lot of these jobs you do not have to have financial services experience,” said Murray. “We have a very comprehensive training program that prepares our employees for what they are going to be doing.”
The company is working with colleges, universities, trade organizations, local chamber groups and Stay Work Play New Hampshire to find potential employees, Murray said.
For more information, visit jobs.fidelity.com.