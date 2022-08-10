IRS taxes

The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building in Washington, DC. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

The Schumer-Manchin tax bill passed the Senate as part of the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday. According to legislative documents, the bill will raise taxes and boost the IRS by an estimated $80 billion.

The bill had been opposed by a number of Republican leaders before it was passed. However, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote and the bill now heads to the House.