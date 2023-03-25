United Auto Workers presidential candidate Shawn Fain declared victory Saturday in a historic, first-ever direct election for the union’s highest office, while incumbent Ray Curry conceded defeat, clearing the way for the challenger to take office ahead of the UAW’s critical bargaining convention that opens Monday in Detroit.

The federal monitor administering the election had not provided an official count of the race between Fain and Curry as of midafternoon Saturday. The results would come after weeks of delays in vote tabulation as a thin margin between the two candidates showcased divisions in the Detroit-based union as it emerges from a years-long corruption scandal and faces the threats of transformation in its core industry.