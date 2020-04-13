Fallout from coronavirus leads to closure of Mr. G's Raymond store

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Mr. G’s Surplus & Salvage Superstore to permanently close its Raymond location.
A sign was posted on the front door Saturday announcing the immediate closure of the store that’s been a fixture in the Raymond Shopping Center for the past decade.
In a post on its Facebook page, the company said it was “unable to maintain the level of product needed to keep the store going” due to circumstances related to the coronavirus.
“It is with great sadness that we must close our store here in Raymond. And say goodbye and thank you to all of our regular and loyal customers whom share the love for our store. We would also like to thank our Mr. G’s team for their dedication and hard work. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of workers,” the post said.
Mr. G’s, which is headquartered in Westminster, Vt., also has locations in Keene, North Walpole, and Tilton. The company has a fourth store in Windsor, Vt.
The stores sell clothing, electronics, appliances, housewares, food and many other items at discounted prices.
The Raymond store’s inventory will be transferred to its other locations.
A notice posted on the front door of the Raymond store encouraged any customers with a gift card to redeem it at the Tilton store.
A manager from the Raymond store referred all questions to the company’s home office. A representative did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the closure.
The announcement was met with disappointment from the store’s customers who have come to rely on Mr. G’s for helping those on a budget.
Tara Campbell of Raymond said Monday that she felt sad when she saw the announcement on Facebook over the weekend.
“It’s sad for the employees and for our town,” she said.
Campbell and her mother visited the store once or twice a week.
“You never knew what you would find going into Mr. G’s. We have purchased so many items -- big purchases and everyday items. I was always able to find a good deal at Mr. G’s,” she said.
Like others, Campbell is worried about the pandemic’s economic impact.
“I only hope this isn’t the beginning of businesses in town not being able to recover from the impact this virus has on our community,” she said.
Sharon McLaughlin of Raymond stopped by Saturday and was disappointed when she found the closure notice on the door.
"Whenever I was in a pinch I could run in and find something that would work," she said.
Sandie Laporte-Criss, also a Raymond resident, said she's been a faithful customer for years.
"My entire home is stocked with Mr. G's stuff," she said, adding that she'll miss the staff as well.