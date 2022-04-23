NASHUA — When Fouad Mahfuz was a teenager working at his family’s rug store, his father called him into his office one day and fired him.
“There was a point in my life where he could tell I didn’t want to be here,” he said of PRG Rugs on Main Street. The store opened in 1953 as Persian Rug Gallery.
Mahfuz took jobs at a local grocery store, delivered auto parts and worked at a video store instead. He went to film school in Boston after graduating high school in 1996.
Two weeks ago, Mahfuz, 45, bought the family business from his father, Sy, to become the fourth generation in the family to own such a store.
“I never thought this was going to be an option,” he said. “I wanted to be creative. I wanted to live in the city. I wanted to go to Boston. I wanted to go to New York. I ended up in London for a while.”
In his late 20s, he felt the call to come home after pursuing his career in London when his father told him he was thinking about closing or selling the business after 30 years of owning it. The father-son duo have run the shop together since 2005 before the sale.
“It is in my blood to do this,” Fouad Mahfuz said.
Sy Mahfuz, 71, said his son is invested in seeing the company continue to grow. Along with his wife, Janet, he will stay on in a part-time role as part of a transition plan.
“I am doing something that I always hoped as a young boy growing up in a family business that my father would have done and that was to hand over the business while he was alive so he could be my consultant, my friend, my adviser and I could continue to learn and grow,” he said.
Sy’s father, Fred, passed away at 54.
“He wouldn’t have done it anyway. In that generation the saying was, ‘When I’m dead, it’s yours,’” Sy Mahfuz said. “And my response to him was always, ‘Well, when I am dead you are no good to me. You can’t answer any questions. You can’t help me through difficult times. They had so much more experience than we did.’”
The history
Fred Mahfuz opened Persian Rug Gallery in 1953 after moving from Boston to Nashua with $300 in cash. His father, Husney Mahfuz, first opened Araby Rug in Watertown, Mass., before moving it to Boston. He moved to the U.S. from Lebanon.
Araby closed in the 1980s.
A picture sits on Fouad Mahfuz’s desk of his grandfather carrying a rug that dates back to the 1940s.
“It inspires me to know this is what we’ve always done,” he said.
Sy Mahfuz worried at first about his son’s experience when he decided to return to the family business, but admits he only had his own life to compare, having started helping around the store at 8 years old by vacuuming and cleaning rugs.
“He brought an approach that had much more of an open eye to what we should be carrying and what we should be displaying than an old-timer like me,” he said. “The family businesses that fail, they fail because they don’t change. They fail because they stay put in the way they’ve always been.”
Early on, Fouad Mahfuz worked to display samples on the walls in the main showroom.
Thriving business
On a recent afternoon, Sy Mahfuz was working with a couple who wanted to buy rugs to decorate a new apartment. The couple has gone to the store for many years.
Sy Mahfuz worked with a co-worker to flip one of the rugs on display around to give them a better view.
“They are not seeing the real warm side,” he said. He later explained that each rug has a light and dark side that changes the look depending which way someone looks at it.
The top floor of the store displays handmade and hand-knitted Oriental, Persian and other rugs from countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan and India. The bottom floor has machine-made rugs. The products are diverse from family heirlooms to more modern designs and materials.
A lot of customers come in after purchasing rugs online and not getting what they wanted.
“You never know what you are buying,” Fouad Mahfuz said.
He compared rugs to wine.
“The more research, the more your palette changes,” he said.
The store offers customers to take home samples or in some cases can try the rug out in their home and match prices found online. Repair, cleaning and installation services are available.
“We want repeat customers,” Fouad Mahfuz said. “Our type of business is a relationship model.”
That’s what his father taught him: Relationships and customer service.
The store closed for about eight weeks early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the calls and emails never stopped. The company had a tough time during the Great Recession, so the Mahfuzes had no idea what the pandemic would bring.
“As we were coming out of lockdown our business started to get really busy, and we noticed that the industry was very busy,” Fouad Mahfuz said. “Interior designers were busier than ever.”
The industry has not faced extreme delays or supply chain issues such as the furniture industry, Fouad Mahfuz said. After many ups and downs in the store’s nearly 70-year history, he hopes the uptick remains the new normal for business.
The store has seven full-time and nearly 10 part-time employees.
Downtown Nashua has changed over the years and has become more focused on dining and entertainment, Fouad Mahfuz said, but the store remains a staple.
Both are involved in numerous community groups, including the Boys & Girls Club.
“We feel like we fit that,” he said. “We’ve talked about moving to the shopping district or different towns, and we just fit downtown Nashua.”
Fouad Mahfuz has also boosted efforts to improve the company website and Instagram account.
The multimillion-dollar business is in good hands and poised to grow, Sy Mahfuz said. He hopes the business grows five times before he dies.
“As long as designers are going into nice homes and helping design rooms with furniture and rugs, there will always be nice rugs, because those are upper-end customers who want nicer things,” he said.