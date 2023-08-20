Grand re-opening
Buy Now

Along the Merrimack River and train tracks, Robie’s Country Store celebrated its grand reopening on Sunday in Hooksett.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

HOOKSETT — Robie’s Country Store will now be operated by long lost cousins of the original owner.

Robie Farm in Piermont has leased the idyllic New England building along the train tracks to sell its milk, cheese and meats and other locally sourced products.