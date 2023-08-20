HOOKSETT — Robie’s Country Store will now be operated by long lost cousins of the original owner.
Robie Farm in Piermont has leased the idyllic New England building along the train tracks to sell its milk, cheese and meats and other locally sourced products.
Since 2000, the building at 9 Riverside St. has been protected by the Robie’s Country Store Historic Preservation Corp. and leased to different operators.
On Sunday, dozens celebrated the reopening of the space which has been a place for locals to shop, eat, attend special events and meet presidential candidates.
“This is not just a store. This is a museum. This is a landmark. This is living history. This is a tradition,” said Tim Robie, one of the sixth generation to operate Robie Farm. “A tradition of camaraderie and fellowship, tradition of politicking and friendly conversations and a tradition of lending a helping hand.”
The store is lined with antiques such as an Edison phonograph, RCA Victor radio and old telephones. Presidential campaign materials include a pamphlet for John F. Kennedy and poster showing the late Sen. John McCain while he was a soldier in Vietnam.
The corporation continues to maintain the building, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, said Robert Schroeder, president of the group.
Lee Robie, the fifth generation to own and operate Robie Farm, noticed the name of the building and called the corporation to see if the space could be leased. A lease agreement was reached on the space, Schroeder said.
“We are really excited about them taking over,” Schroeder said. “Because it not only continues the name but it has a real honest-to-goodness family tie.”
Robie Farm already had a truck delivering products to the area for quite some time, said Tim Robie.
Jason Robie, grandson of Dorothy and Lloyd Robie who operated the store up until their retirement in 1997, spoke of the family’s lineage which has a common link back to Ichabod Robie, who had a number of children, including John and Samuel.
“The Hooksett Robies descend from Samuel,” Robie said. “The Piermont Robies descent from John. So the two families are actually cousins.”
Robert Collins, 90, who now lives in Auburn, was glad to witness the start of a new era of the store.
Prior to Dorothy and Lloyd Robie’s retirement, “we stopped every Sunday to get our Sunday paper,” he said.
Collins expects there will once again be a steady flow of people coming in for their morning coffee.
“Once word gets out on the highway, truckers will start stopping by and I think this will be a nice place,” Collins said.
The history
Most recently Roots Local Cafe and Catering operated out of the space for six years. A lot of people have called over the years to lease the building, including a lawyer, but the use didn’t fit with the goals of the corporation, Schroeder said.
They’ve had to do a lot of work over the years including installing a new roof and furnace.
“We had to repoint the brick foundation because after many years of trains going by all of the mortar was coming out from the joints,” Schroeder said. “We were about to lose our foundation.”
The building was burned in 1842, rebuilt and burned again in 1906 and rebuilt. The Robie family purchased the building in 1887.
Lloyd Robie, the fourth generation to operate the store, was known for often saying, “I’ll be damned” and pointing and saying, “Let me ask you a question?”
One of the most famous political moments came when Jimmy Carter walked in unannounced while campaigning in 1975 and Dorothy told her husband the candidate wanted to speak with him.
“Jimmy who?” he said.
The Robies hope to continue having presidential candidates stop by this election cycle.
The products
Robie Farm has been in continuous operation since 1870. Since 2008, the farm has focused on direct marketing of its milk, cheese and meats and opened a store on the Piermont property. They raise animals under the acronym HGAL (humanely raised, growth hormone-free, all natural, locally grown), according to its website.
“We are supplying a quality product that you just can’t find in the supermarkets,” said Mark Robie, farm manager and head cheese maker.
Attention was brought to local farms during the COVID-19 pandemic where supply chains broke down.
“If you have a local farm,” he said. “If transportation breaks down and stuff like that you still have access to food.”
The store includes a menu with breakfast and lunch items, including “The Piermont,” a free range egg, “Crankin’ Country Sausage” and berry Jam on an English muffin. The kitchen will be open until 2 p.m.
One unique item is scrapple, a meatloaf made from pork shoulder.
Oh, and there are plenty of baked goods.
Jason Farina will serve as general manager of the General Store.
“All of our stuff is raised naturally up on the farm. There are no growth hormones or antibiotics or any of that stuff added to it. We are trying to make America healthy again.”
Outside of products from the farm, the Robies try to find products to sell as close to home as possible.
“I think once word gets out that you can get something farm fresh we will have plenty of feet coming in the door,” Tim Robie said.