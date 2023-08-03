Devon Archer arrives for a deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington

Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden business associate, arrives for a deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O’Neill House Office Building in Washington on July 31.

 KEVIN WURM/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden gave the impression to executives at Ukrainian energy company Burisma that he had leverage because of his father, Joe Biden, and sold those family ties as part of his business brand, a witness told congressional investigators.

In a transcript from a closed-door interview released by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee on Thursday, former Burisma board member Devon Archer said Hunter projected an “illusion” of access to power when he was at the company nearly a decade ago and his father was U.S. vice president.