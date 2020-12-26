Meat

An employee wearing protective gloves hands an order to a customer through a drive-through window at a McDonald’s in Oakland, Calif.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

American meatpackers are benefiting from one bright spot in the restaurant industry during the pandemic: fast-food sales.

With most restaurants closed or operating at reduced capacity, customers have flocked to places including McDonald’s and Burger King, where they can simply drive through to grab food. That’s helped Cargill Inc.’s protein sales to food-services business to return to near normal, while Sanderson Farms Inc. is encouraged by the chicken-sandwich rivalry among quick-service restaurants, or QSR.

