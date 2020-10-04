Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
In the fast food business, every second counts — especially during a pandemic.
The average time to get an order at 10 of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S. this year is just shy of six minutes, according to a report from market researcher SeeLevel HX. That’s about 30 seconds slower than last year, and it shows how the pandemic has sent consumers that would normally eat in the restaurant to drive thrus, putting them to the test.
