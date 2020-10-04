Fast food
Buy Now

A customer wearing a protective mask receives an order from a worker at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s in Los Angeles on April 27.

 Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

In the fast food business, every second counts — especially during a pandemic.

The average time to get an order at 10 of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S. this year is just shy of six minutes, according to a report from market researcher SeeLevel HX. That’s about 30 seconds slower than last year, and it shows how the pandemic has sent consumers that would normally eat in the restaurant to drive thrus, putting them to the test.

Sunday, October 04, 2020