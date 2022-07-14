High rents and the tight supply of apartments have created prime conditions for scam artists, who fleeced New Hampshire tenants and landlords of $2.56 million in 2021, the FBI reported.
Nationwide, the take is $350 million, and actual losses are likely much higher because many victims hesitate reporting that they have been fleeced, the FBI said in a statement released this week.
“We have seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost by people who are desperate for a good deal,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
He said scammers are cashing in because renters are desperate and act quickly for fear of missing out on an apartment. He also urged caution with last-minute summer getaways.
New Hampshire counted 41 victims of rental scams in 2021.
In the four-state area that makes up the Boston FBI Division — Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — 415 victims lost $13.42 million, a 27% jump over the previous year.
Not only renters are losing out.
Scammers will contact landlords and forward a check for rental property. At some point, the scammer will ask for a refund: he either backs out of the deal or the check exceeds the agreed upon amount. The landlord will send the payment, the renter’s check never clears, and the bank holds the landlord responsible for the refund check he sent to the scammer, the FBI said.
In another con, a person will alter an online advertisement, and repost it with different contact information; they claim they are unable to show the property immediately but accept a deposit. Such scams have involved Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.
In one case, the victim showed up at the apartment. When no one answered, the renter texted the landlord and received a reply: “you got scammed, do not text this phone anymore,” the FBI said.
The FBI said people should take several precautions to avoid being scammed:
Don’t wire money to people you don’t know.
Don’t place a deposit for an unseen house or apartment.
Research the landlord through public records.
Don’t fill out an online application until you have met the property manager.
Know local rental prices.
Look for online reviews.
Be wary of renters who will take a place sight unseen.
Be wary of renters who are out of town and offer to send a cashier’s check.
Be wary of tenants who say they are out of country and want money sent to a foreign account.
Don’t accept or deposit overpayment for properties.